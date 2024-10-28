Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%.
Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.
Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $25.63 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
