Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $25.63 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

