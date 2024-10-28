Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $103.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,149.33, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALTR

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $10,657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $10,657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $51,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,951.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,860 shares of company stock worth $33,476,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.