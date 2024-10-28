Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-$0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

AMKR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

