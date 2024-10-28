Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. 2,378,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,235. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

