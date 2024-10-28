Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.55.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,163.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,820.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,163.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

