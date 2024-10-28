Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $17.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00037294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

