ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARB Stock Performance
Shares of ARB stock remained flat at $24.92 during midday trading on Monday. ARB has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.
About ARB
