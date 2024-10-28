Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 167,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13,424.0% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 422,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

