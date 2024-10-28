Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.37. 1,729,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,147. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

