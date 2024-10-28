Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 83,691 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.
Truist Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. 1,481,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
