Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $514,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

HCA traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.80. The company had a trading volume of 838,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,008. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.23 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.71. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

