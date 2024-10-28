ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 134090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.