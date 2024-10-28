ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 134090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
