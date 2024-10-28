Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $116.68. 125,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,895. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,240.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,740,475.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,240.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

