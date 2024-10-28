Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 341,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,046,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.7 %

ELV stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.48. 187,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,910. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.98 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.15 and a 200-day moving average of $524.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

