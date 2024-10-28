Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 377,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,513,953. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.