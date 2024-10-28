Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.76. The stock had a trading volume of 181,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $211.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

