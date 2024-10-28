Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,110 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,815,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

