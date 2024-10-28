ASD Price Tops $0.0322 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $966,500.87 worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03277792 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,135,481.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

