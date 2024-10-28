ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $703.99 and last traded at $708.04. 466,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,386,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $711.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $816.78 and its 200 day moving average is $906.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $279.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

