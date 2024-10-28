ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 53.7% in October

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.
