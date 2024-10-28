AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

