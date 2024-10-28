Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.01), with a volume of 575699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.34 ($1.00).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.22%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.