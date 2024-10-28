Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
About Azimut Exploration
