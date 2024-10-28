Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

