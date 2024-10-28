B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILYT remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,195. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.73%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

