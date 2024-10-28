Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,598 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 11.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $79.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.