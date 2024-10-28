Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,539,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,347,000 after purchasing an additional 895,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,354,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,241,000 after buying an additional 165,070 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,465,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,983,000 after purchasing an additional 954,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,260,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,693,000 after buying an additional 3,109,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,077,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,072,238 shares of company stock worth $4,833,067,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $328.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

