Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $252.31 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $253.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

