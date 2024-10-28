Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,231.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,935,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,646,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

