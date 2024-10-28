Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $395.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $263.79 and a 12 month high of $395.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

