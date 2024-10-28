Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 438,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 46,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day moving average is $172.28. The stock has a market cap of $236.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

