Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Hits $54.06 on Exchanges

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $186.21 million and approximately $24.28 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for about $54.06 or 0.00078652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,687.15 or 0.99937087 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,615.59 or 0.99832969 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,636 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,794.39069402 with 3,444,635.55394373 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 51.77246503 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $18,629,479.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.