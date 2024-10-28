Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 62.1% in October

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.54. 1,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

