Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 9,412 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 3.4% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc. owned about 0.79% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

ILCV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,327. The stock has a market cap of $999.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $83.71.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

