Barrett & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 147.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ISCV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.