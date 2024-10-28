Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after buying an additional 1,701,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after buying an additional 1,606,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

