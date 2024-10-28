Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 1,957 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.17. 240,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.