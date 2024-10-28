Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 8,101 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. NewtekOne accounts for approximately 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc. owned 0.61% of NewtekOne worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NewtekOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 59,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in NewtekOne by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.30. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $80,652.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,917,027.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,283 shares of company stock worth $569,472. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

