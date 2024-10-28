Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 835 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.75. 146,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.