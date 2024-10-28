Barrett & Company Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 328,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,002. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

