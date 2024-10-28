Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. 1,975,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,362,225. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

