Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 132 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KP Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.41. 632,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.