Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 918 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 163.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.42. 15,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,015. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

