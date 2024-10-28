Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $534.80. 517,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

