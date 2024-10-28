Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.64. 354,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $298.81.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.