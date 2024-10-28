Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.30. 366,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,639,095. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.