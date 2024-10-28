B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at $550,571.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 34.1% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

