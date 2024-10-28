Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00033119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

