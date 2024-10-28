BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $724.64 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 28th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.64 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,735.29 or 1.00018883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00006896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03994827 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

