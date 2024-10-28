Bittensor Trading Down 6.4% This Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Bittensor token can now be bought for $513.74 or 0.00736175 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $170.07 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 497.90306143 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $93,254,881.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars.

