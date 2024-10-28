Blur Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51.02 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $51.02 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,967,625,079.7184172 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21490418 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $33,003,529.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

